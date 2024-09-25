Phantom of the Pipes: A Haunting Halloween Organ Concert and Spooky Storytelling Soirée October 25, 2024

Phantom of the Pipes: A Haunting Halloween Organ Concert and Spooky Storytelling Soirée





Storyteller Geoff Poor will transport you to a world of ghosts and ghouls, where spirits of the undead walk amongst us and strange things lurk in the shadows.





Organist Susanna Valleau, maestro of macabre music, will take you on a musical journey through the eerie and the ethereal, ending, of course, with the famous Toccata and Fugue in D Minor.





Whether you're a lover of music, a fan of ghost stories, or simply in search of a unique Halloween experience, this Soirée promises a memorable night of thrills and chills.





Dress up as your favorite ghost or ghoul and bring out your bones: prizes will be awarded for the best costumes.





Come along - if you dare!







Suggested donation $20 adults and $5 youth













Friday, October 25, 2024, 7:30pmGeoff Poor, storyteller and Susanna Valleau, organJoin us for a frightfully delightful evening of ghostly tales and spine-tingling organ music!