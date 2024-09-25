Phantom of the Pipes: A Haunting Halloween Organ Concert and Spooky Storytelling Soirée October 25, 2024

Wednesday, September 25, 2024

Phantom of the Pipes: A Haunting Halloween Organ Concert and Spooky Storytelling Soirée
Friday, October 25, 2024, 7:30pm
Geoff Poor, storyteller and Susanna Valleau, organ

Join us for a frightfully delightful evening of ghostly tales and spine-tingling organ music! 

Storyteller Geoff Poor will transport you to a world of ghosts and ghouls, where spirits of the undead walk amongst us and strange things lurk in the shadows. 

Organist Susanna Valleau, maestro of macabre music, will take you on a musical journey through the eerie and the ethereal, ending, of course, with the famous Toccata and Fugue in D Minor. 

Whether you're a lover of music, a fan of ghost stories, or simply in search of a unique Halloween experience, this Soirée promises a memorable night of thrills and chills. 

Dress up as your favorite ghost or ghoul and bring out your bones: prizes will be awarded for the best costumes. 

Come along - if you dare!


Suggested donation $20 adults and $5 youth



Posted by DKH at 3:03 AM
Tags: , , ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  