Travels with Charlie: Dahlia Dog at Volunteer Park
Wednesday, September 25, 2024
|Headed for the Dahlia Garden
Photo by Gordon Snyder
Time to head to Volunteer Park and check out the Dahlia Garden.
This is always one of my favorite spots this time of year. Dahlias are so colorful and different. Eye Candy for sure.
|Dahlia Dog in the blooms
Photo by Gordon Snyder
Charlie being patient (or putting up with me) while I get a photo of Dahlia Dog.
After this, he sniffed and I enjoyed the Dahlia Garden…
0 comments:
Post a Comment