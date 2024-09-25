Travels with Charlie: Dahlia Dog at Volunteer Park

Wednesday, September 25, 2024

Headed for the Dahlia Garden
Photo by Gordon Snyder

Time to head to Volunteer Park and check out the Dahlia Garden.

This is always one of my favorite spots this time of year. Dahlias are so colorful and different. Eye Candy for sure.

Dahlia Dog in the blooms
Photo by Gordon Snyder

Charlie being patient (or putting up with me) while I get a photo of Dahlia Dog.

After this, he sniffed and I enjoyed the Dahlia Garden…

Here’s a few Dahlia examples from our wandering during the afternoon..

Try to get out and enjoy the Dahlias and other fall flowers,

Cheers,
Gordon Snyder


Posted by DKH at 2:10 AM
