Sounder trains available for Seahawks vs. the Miami Dolphins September 22, 2024
Friday, September 20, 2024
|Photo courtesy Sound Transit
Special Sounder service is in addition to regular Link light rail, ST Express and King County Metro service to and from Lumen Field.
The special service will be available Sunday, September 22, 2024 for the 1:05pm Seahawks game against the Dolphins.
The inbound N Line train from Snohomish County departs Everett at 10:45am with stops in Mukilteo and Edmonds, arriving at King Street Station at 11:44am.
The return N Line train for Everett departs King Street Station 45 minutes after the end of the game.
An online schedule of Sounder trains serving Seahawks games is available here.
Link light rail runs every 10 minutes on weekends and serves 23 stations including Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace, Shoreline, Northgate, Roosevelt, University District, University of Washington, Capitol Hill, downtown Seattle, SODO, Beacon Hill, Rainier Valley, Tukwila, SeaTac and Angle Lake.
Link’s Stadium and International District stations are a short walk from the stadium.
Regular fares apply for all Sound Transit services. Rail riders can avoid the post-game ticket vending machine lines by purchasing a Day Pass at their originating station. One-way tickets and Day Passes can also be purchased with the Transit GO Ticket app.
Another way to skip lines at ticket vending machines is by getting an ORCA card. Cards only cost $3 for adults, plus whatever amount a rider chooses to load in the card’s E-purse or the cost of a pass that is good for unlimited transit trips.
ORCA LIFT fares are available for low-income adult passengers. Regional Reduced Fare permit holders are seniors age 65+ and riders with disabilities.
ORCA works on trains, buses and ferries throughout the region. More information available here.
