Celebrate Your Love for Animals PAWS Wild Night dinner and auction on October 5, 2024
Saturday, September 28, 2024
October 5, 2024 at Fremont Studios 155 N 35th St, Seattle, WA 98103
- 5:00 p.m. VIP Reception
- 6:00 p.m. General Admission
- 7:00 p.m. Dinner and Auction
Join hosts Farah Jadran from KING 5 and auctioneer John Curley for an evening of celebration! Enjoy a silent and live auction, relax in the Wildlife Wonders Lounge, play in the Puppy Playground, and explore the Whiskers and Tails Art Gallery — all benefitting cats, dogs and wildlife in need.
Cocktail Attire Recommended
