Celebrate Your Love for Animals PAWS Wild Night dinner and auction on October 5, 2024

Saturday, September 28, 2024

Celebrate Your Love for Animals PAWS Wild Night presented by Amazon 

  • 5:00 p.m. VIP Reception 
  • 6:00 p.m. General Admission 
  • 7:00 p.m. Dinner and Auction 
Join hosts Farah Jadran from KING 5 and auctioneer John Curley for an evening of celebration! Enjoy a silent and live auction, relax in the Wildlife Wonders Lounge, play in the Puppy Playground, and explore the Whiskers and Tails Art Gallery — all benefitting cats, dogs and wildlife in need. 

Cocktail Attire Recommended

