King County Sheriff’s Office highlights National Co-Responder and Crisis Responder Week September 15 - 21
Thursday, September 19, 2024
Formed in 2023, TRU partners mental health professionals with King County Sheriff’s deputies to respond to calls for service where de-escalation support would be most beneficial. These responses may also include behavioral health referrals and social service connections.
Two federal grants of close to $1 million each, will help the unit add at least five more mental health professionals to the current staff of two. Further expansion is planned after this year.
“The Therapeutic Response Unit is a necessary and evolving part of the Sheriff’s Office,” said Susie Kroll, Therapeutic Response Unit Program Manger & MHP.
“Our goal is to continue to assess the needs of our communities, focus on where we can best serve, and get people the services they need as quickly as possible.”
Currently, the two-member TRU works Tuesday through Friday 7am to 5pm. Ideally, increased staffing will eventually lead to services daily from 7am to 1am, with a concentration on the locations in need of TRU the most.
The American Psychological Association estimates that 20% of all 911 calls are related to mental health and substance use issues.
“This is a program that, during what may be the hardest moment of someone’s life, can help provide the necessary support, while law enforcement can manage the public safety aspect of the situation,” said Kroll.
TRU supports all unincorporated King County, and most contract cities, including Metro and Sound Transit. In less than two years, TRU has met with more than 300 people and organizations to establish community partnerships, analyze needs, and foster social services connections.
See more about the Therapeutic Response Team and their work here.
Anyone with questions about TRU and the services provided can email kcsotru@kingcounty.gov.
