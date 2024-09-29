Online survey asks about needs for mental health services
Sunday, September 29, 2024
The survey takes about 10 minutes to complete and is available in 21 languages. Go to the website to take the survey in language
The King County Behavioral Health Survey is open now until October 31, 2024.
Also – in person Listening Sessions will be held throughout King County. Shoreline is hosting one session:
District 1 Listening Session (all King County residents may attend)
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024 from 6:30PM – 8:00PM
Spartan Recreation Center, 202 NE 185th St., Shoreline WA 98155
King County District 1 Councilmember Rod Dembowski will attend. Sign up to attend here
