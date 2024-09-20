The Gift of Being Spoken

Lunch with Roger Fernandes at the Thai Bistro

From left: Sarah Phillips, Maureen O’Neill, Lauren Brumbaugh, Angie Hurt, Diane Lobaugh, Roger Fernandes, Sally Yamasaki

By Sally Yamasaki

“I loved learning that literacy isn't locked within a book. The oral tradition of Native American story telling is meant to be living and changing in order to seek answers both spiritually and scientifically within the current world for which we live,” according to Lauren Brumbaugh.





Roger Fernandes pointing out one of the carvings that represents a story.

“A story is a living thing. I give shape to it; I give life to it; and when the story is alive that means it changes – it means I might tell you a story from like the Maiden in Deception Pass and I would tell you that story and then you hear another person tell it and say—that’s not the way Roger told it…. Well, yeh because every teller is going to tell it a little bit differently. And because the story is alive, it changes too,” shared Fernandes.

“I wrote a poem once- I said they took a sword, called a pen, and they captured the word. They took the word and put it in a cell, they called a page; They took the page and they put it in a prison, and they called it a book. And they said it was good.”









Saturday, September 28th, 10 AM – 12 Noon



LIFE OF THE FOREST – Storytelling



Roger Fernandes will share the traditional stories of the local Coast Salish Tribes that connect those cultures to the living world around them.



Sunday, December 8th, 3:30 – 5:15 PM



MIYAWAKI FOREST FIRST BIRTHDAY PARTY – Welcome Rock Dedication



We will celebration the Miyawaki Forest turning one year old. Fernandes will discuss the inspiration behind the Welcome Rock and highlight some of the stories he carved.



Both are outdoor events that will have activities, tours and refreshments.



More information about the programs here





