Shoreline Fire Open House - besides the hot dogs

Shoreline Fire performing an Extrication Drill

The Fire Open House events are famous for their free hot dogs and water spraying from large fire hoses. They also feature dramatic rescue scenarios where fire fighters cut open a car to rescue the trapped driver and passengers.





The booths are for related emergency organizations.





The Shoreline ACS van showed off its new Starlink system. In the event of a severe emergency when cell towers are down and landlines are interrupted, the volunteers of the ACS and other ham radio operators would be the only means of communication.





NEMCo is an active organization, running frequent emergency training for citizens.





The fire cadets are organization which gives teens the opportunity to explore careers in fire.





The open house was held at Shoreline Fire administration building at N 175th and Aurora. Children brought their teddy bears to the first aid table, ran an obstacle course, and got to spray water from fire hoses.







