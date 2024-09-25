School closure may not be enough to fix Shoreline Schools' budget crisis

By Oliver Moffat



On Monday September 23, 2024 Shoreline School District Superintendent Susana Reyes met with members of the community to discuss the district’s budget crisis.



Like other school districts across the state, the Shoreline School District is facing a budget emergency. The district says costs will exceed revenues by over $4 million this year and without action, that budget shortfall could exceed $9 million dollars in four years.









A graph from Superintendent Reyes’ presentation shows student enrollment numbers are expected to continue to decline

The district has already made labor cuts - eliminating some non-classroom positions such as office staff, library techs, family advocates, custodians, and maintenance staff.




