October author events at Third Place Books

⁂ Tuesday, October 1 at 6pm ( Third Place Books Lake Forest Park )

Tori Sharp

Stand Up! (A Graphic Novel)





Wednesday, October 2 at 7pm ( Third Place Books Lake Forest Park )

Dr. Pooja Sarin Tandon and Dr. Danette Swanson Glassy

Digging Into Nature: Outdoor Adventures for Happier and Healthier Kids



Thursday, October 3 at 7pm ( Third Place Books Lake Forest Park )

Mary Lou Sanelli

In So Many Words





★ ⁂ Monday, October 7 at 6pm ( Third Place Books Lake Forest Park )

Stuart Gibbs and Jeff Chen

Spy School Goes Wild & Spy School Entrance Exam



⁂ Tuesday, October 8 at 6pm ( Third Place Books Lake Forest Park )

Susan Greenway with Laurie Ann Thompson, moderated by Joni Sensel

Elephant Touch and Let the Light In





★ Wednesday, October 9 at 7pm ( Third Place Books Lake Forest Park )

Sabaa Tahir with Christine Day

Heir



Thursday, October 10 at 7pm ( Third Place Books Lake Forest Park )

Tony Angell (illustrator)

Frog Day: A Story of 24 Hours and 24 Amphibian Lives by Marty Crump

Nature of Writing Series / in partnership with the North Cascades Institute





Monday, October 14 at 7pm ( Third Place Books Lake Forest Park )

Lish McBride

Red in Tooth and Claw



★ Tuesday, October 15 at 7pm ( Third Place Books Lake Forest Park )

Neal Stephenson

Polostan: Volume One of Bomb Light





Wednesday, October 16 at 7pm ( Third Place Books Lake Forest Park )

Margaret Mizushima with J.A. Jance

Gathering Mist





★ Thursday, October 17 at 7pm ( Third Place Books Lake Forest Park )

Hannah Shaw and Andrew Marttila with Lindy West

Cats of the World

Co-sponsored by The NOAH Center





Wednesday, October 23 at 7pm ( Third Place Books Lake Forest Park )

Craig Hill and Matt Wastradowski

Moon Pacific Northwest Hiking: Best Hikes Plus Beer, Bites, and Campgrounds Nearby (2nd Edition)



Thursday, October 24 at 7pm ( Third Place Books Lake Forest Park )

Shannon Lewis

Slow Burn: An Anthology of Household Horror





⁂ Sunday, October 27 at 11am ( Third Place Books Lake Forest Park )

Storytime with Debbie S. Miller and illustrator Michelle Jing Chan

Goodnight Sounds



Monday, October 28 at 7pm ( Third Place Books Lake Forest Park )

Hannah Martian

Long Time Gone: A Novel





Tuesday, October 29 at 7pm ( Third Place Books Lake Forest Park )

Cassandra Overby

Home Base Hiking Europe: An Explore-on-Foot Guide to Unforgettable Destinations





Wednesday, October 30 at 7pm ( Third Place Books Lake Forest Park )

Colby Wilkens with Lish McBride, Sarah Hawley, and H.E. Edgmon

If I Stopped Haunting You

Third Place Books is located on the upper level of Town Center, intersection of Bothell and Ballinger Way in Lake Forest Park WA 98155.Author events are held in the Den section of Third Place Books or at the stage in Third Place Commons. Books can be ordered by phone (206) 366-3311 (desk) or on their website