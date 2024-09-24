October author events at Third Place Books
|Author event in The Den of Third Place Books
Photo by Steven H. Robinson
Third Place Books
Lake Forest Park
Lake Forest Park
⁂Tuesday, October 1 at 6pm (Third Place Books Lake Forest Park)
Tori Sharp
Stand Up! (A Graphic Novel)
Wednesday, October 2 at 7pm (Third Place Books Lake Forest Park)
Dr. Pooja Sarin Tandon and Dr. Danette Swanson Glassy
Digging Into Nature: Outdoor Adventures for Happier and Healthier Kids
Thursday, October 3 at 7pm (Third Place Books Lake Forest Park)
Mary Lou Sanelli
In So Many Words
★⁂Monday, October 7 at 6pm (Third Place Books Lake Forest Park)
Stuart Gibbs and Jeff Chen
Spy School Goes Wild & Spy School Entrance Exam
⁂Tuesday, October 8 at 6pm (Third Place Books Lake Forest Park)
Susan Greenway with Laurie Ann Thompson, moderated by Joni Sensel
Elephant Touch and Let the Light In
★Wednesday, October 9 at 7pm (Third Place Books Lake Forest Park)
Sabaa Tahir with Christine Day
Heir
Thursday, October 10 at 7pm (Third Place Books Lake Forest Park)
Tony Angell (illustrator)
Frog Day: A Story of 24 Hours and 24 Amphibian Lives by Marty Crump
Nature of Writing Series / in partnership with the North Cascades Institute
Monday, October 14 at 7pm (Third Place Books Lake Forest Park)
Lish McBride
Red in Tooth and Claw
★Tuesday, October 15 at 7pm (Third Place Books Lake Forest Park)
Neal Stephenson
Polostan: Volume One of Bomb Light
Wednesday, October 16 at 7pm (Third Place Books Lake Forest Park)
Margaret Mizushima with J.A. Jance
Gathering Mist
★Thursday, October 17 at 7pm (Third Place Books Lake Forest Park)
Hannah Shaw and Andrew Marttila with Lindy West
Cats of the World
Co-sponsored by The NOAH Center
Wednesday, October 23 at 7pm (Third Place Books Lake Forest Park)
Craig Hill and Matt Wastradowski
Moon Pacific Northwest Hiking: Best Hikes Plus Beer, Bites, and Campgrounds Nearby (2nd Edition)
Thursday, October 24 at 7pm (Third Place Books Lake Forest Park)
Shannon Lewis
Slow Burn: An Anthology of Household Horror
⁂Sunday, October 27 at 11am (Third Place Books Lake Forest Park)
Storytime with Debbie S. Miller and illustrator Michelle Jing Chan
Goodnight Sounds
Monday, October 28 at 7pm (Third Place Books Lake Forest Park)
Hannah Martian
Long Time Gone: A Novel
Tuesday, October 29 at 7pm (Third Place Books Lake Forest Park)
Cassandra Overby
Home Base Hiking Europe: An Explore-on-Foot Guide to Unforgettable Destinations
Wednesday, October 30 at 7pm (Third Place Books Lake Forest Park)
Colby Wilkens with Lish McBride, Sarah Hawley, and H.E. Edgmon
If I Stopped Haunting You
Third Place Books is located on the upper level of Town Center, intersection of Bothell and Ballinger Way in Lake Forest Park WA 98155.
Books can be ordered by phone (206) 366-3311 (desk) or on their website
