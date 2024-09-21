King County Metro Presentation: Using the Community Van Service

Saturday, September 21, 2024

Did you know that King County Metro offers a van for pre-scheduled, low cost trips?!

Come to the Senior Activity Center for a presentation by King County Metro that will teach you how to use this amazing service! 

Learn to schedule rides for group outings, running errands, getting to medical appointments, going to concerts and sports events, etc. all at the cost of regular bus fare.

Vans are available to book any time of the day, any day of the week, and this service is available to anyone.


