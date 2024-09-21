King County Metro Presentation: Using the Community Van Service

Did you know that King County Metro offers a van for pre-scheduled, low cost trips?!









Learn to schedule rides for group outings, running errands, getting to medical appointments, going to concerts and sports events, etc. all at the cost of regular bus fare.





Vans are available to book any time of the day, any day of the week, and this service is available to anyone.





Date: Friday, September 27, 2024 from 10:00 – 11:00am

Cost: FREE

Location: Shoreline Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center 18560 1st Ave NE, Bldg G, Shoreline WA 98155

Call 206-365-1536 or stop by the Shoreline Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center to register for this event.



Come to the Senior Activity Center for a presentation by King County Metro that will teach you how to use this amazing service!