Collecting winter coats for Shoreline Schools students in need

Help our Shoreline PTA Council keep students warm by donating winter coats!





Now through December, you can drop off coats in kids sizes 4T-16 and adult sizes XS-3XL (preferably with hoods) at your child's school or at The Works on Wednesday nights, 6:30 - 8:00pm.



to The Works. And remember they welcome volunteers to help sort donations on Wednesday evenings from 6:30 to 8pm. Learn more or donate financially to The Works.





The Works is a free student clothing room that provides high quality, clean, gently used children’s and teen clothing and self-care items to Shoreline School District children. Shoreline families can bring their children to “shop” for gently used, stylish clothing.











