Shorewood Tennis defeats previously undefeated team from 4A South Puget Sound League
Monday, September 23, 2024
|Shorewood tennis team
Photo by Barb Gordon
The Shorewood boys defeated the Curtis Vikings, from the 4A South Puget Sound League, in the first ever match between the two teams. It was a clash of undefeated teams. Shorewood's overall record 7-0 and Curtis 3-0. Both teams are in first place in their leagues.
|JD Drake, number 1 singles
Photo by Barb Gordon
Shorewood was led by number 1 singles, senior co-captain, JD Drake and the number 1 doubles team of senior co-captain Peter Kosten and junior Xander Gordon. All three were medalists at the WIAA 2024 State 3A tennis tournament.
|Doubles team Drew Johnson and Oliver Truong
Photo by Barb Gordon
Shorewood was able to sweep the singles, in straight sets, and won a straight set match by Kosten and Gordon at number 1 doubles. Curtis won three of four doubles matches to make the match close.
Shorewood Coach Arnie Moreno and Curtis Coach Harrison Lee want to make this match an annual event. Both coaches were proud of their teams' high level of play and great sportsmanship.
|Doubles team Henry Bley / Arno Banerjee
Photo by Barb Gordon
@ Shorewood Courts 9 / 21 / 24
Non conference
Shorewood 4. Curtis 3
Singles
- JD Drake SW def. Kai Mueller C 6-2, 6-0
- Zack Binz SW def. Ethan Yang C 6-1, 6-2
- Riley Boyd SW def. Jackson Zamira C 6-0, 6-2
- Xander Gordon / Peter Kosten SW def. Nick Marham / Noah McNaughton C 6-3, 6-0
- Joey Nyman / Ben Miller C def. Drew Johnson / Oliver Truong SW 6-4, 6-3
- Josh Yoon / Matt Stark C def. Chase Handy / Blake Puetz SW 6-3, 6-4
- Teagan Nguyen / Zimri Rader C def. Arno Banerjee / Henry Bley SW 7-6 (7-1), 6-3
