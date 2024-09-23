Shorewood Tennis defeats previously undefeated team from 4A South Puget Sound League

Shorewood tennis team

Photo by Barb Gordon

The Shorewood boys defeated the Curtis Vikings, from the 4A South Puget Sound League, in the first ever match between the two teams. It was a clash of undefeated teams. Shorewood's overall record 7-0 and Curtis 3-0. Both teams are in first place in their leagues. The Shorewood boys defeated the Curtis Vikings, from the 4A South Puget Sound League, in the first ever match between the two teams. It was a clash of undefeated teams. Shorewood's overall record 7-0 and Curtis 3-0. Both teams are in first place in their leagues.





JD Drake, number 1 singles

Photo by Barb Gordon

Shorewood was led by number 1 singles, senior co-captain, JD Drake and the number 1 doubles team of senior co-captain Peter Kosten and junior Xander Gordon. All three were medalists at the WIAA 2024 State 3A tennis tournament. Shorewood was led by number 1 singles, senior co-captain,and the number 1 doubles team of senior co-captainand junior. All three were medalists at the WIAA 2024 State 3A tennis tournament.





Doubles team Drew Johnson and Oliver Truong

Photo by Barb Gordon

Shorewood was able to sweep the singles, in straight sets, and won a straight set match by Kosten and Gordon at number 1 doubles. Curtis won three of four doubles matches to make the match close. Shorewood was able to sweep the singles, in straight sets, and won a straight set match by Kosten and Gordon at number 1 doubles. Curtis won three of four doubles matches to make the match close.





Shorewood Coach Arnie Moreno and Curtis Coach Harrison Lee want to make this match an annual event. Both coaches were proud of their teams' high level of play and great sportsmanship.





Doubles team Henry Bley / Arno Banerjee

Photo by Barb Gordon

@ Shorewood Courts 9 / 21 / 24

Non conference

Shorewood 4. Curtis 3



Singles

JD Drake SW def. Kai Mueller C 6-2, 6-0 Zack Binz SW def. Ethan Yang C 6-1, 6-2 Riley Boyd SW def. Jackson Zamira C 6-0, 6-2 Doubles team Blake Puetz / Chase Hanby

Photo by Barb Gordon

Doubles Doubles

Xander Gordon / Peter Kosten SW def. Nick Marham / Noah McNaughton C 6-3, 6-0 Joey Nyman / Ben Miller C def. Drew Johnson / Oliver Truong SW 6-4, 6-3 Josh Yoon / Matt Stark C def. Chase Handy / Blake Puetz SW 6-3, 6-4 Teagan Nguyen / Zimri Rader C def. Arno Banerjee / Henry Bley SW 7-6 (7-1), 6-3



