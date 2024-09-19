Shorecrest football wins big over the Everett Seagulls 9-13-2024

September 13, 2024

Everett Memorial Stadium

Shorecrest 35 – Everett 6

Overall record: 2-0

Conference record: 1-0

Following up on their season opening win at home against Lakeside, the Shorecrest Football team took on the Everett Seagulls at Everett Memorial Stadium.





With storm clouds on the horizon that proceeded to dump rain midway through the first quarter, the Scots showed some thunder of their own by scoring four times before halftime, adding one more score in the third quarter to prevail over ‘Gulls, 35-6.





Senior quarterback Danny Stephenson began the rout with a deep throw in the first quarter, hitting classmate Charlie Chen in stride behind the Everett defense for a 65 yard touchdown. Chen would end the night as the receiving leader, with 84 yards on four catches. Pavel Tatarinov, a junior, added the PAT to put the Scots up 7-0.





Tatarinov was perfect for the night, with five PATs in addition to his kickoff duties.





Minutes later, Stephenson, rolling right, hit senior Ben Chesnut who bullied his way into the north endzone for a 14 yard gain and the Scot’s second TD of the night.





Following up on this score, senior Kenneth Adams, on a fourth down with two yards to go, decided to sprint 14 yards through the Everett defense for his first touchdown of the season, putting the Scots up 21-0.



Not to be outdone, senior Anthony Downing enjoyed his first varsity touchdown with what might have been the most electric play of the evening. From mid-field, Stephenson delivered a strike which Downing pulled in at the Everett 35 yard line. With one man to beat, Downing made a nifty move and then put on the afterburners to turn the catch into a 42 yard score. He finished the night with three receptions and 64 yards receiving.

Coming out after halftime, Chesnut would add a rushing TD to his total for the night, scoring from the Everett two yard line, to put the Scots up 35-0.

Defensively the Scots held the Seagulls to 30 yards on the ground, led by senior Max Beer. Beer, who returns as a second team all-Wesco pick at Linebacker, had five tackles for the night. Senior Soren Lirhus and sophomore Isaiah Blidchenko added 4.5 tackles each, with Lirhus also recovering an Everett fumble.

Junior Michael Murray, also an all-Wesco second team pick last year at defensive tackle, blocked a ‘Gulls punt as well.

Shorecrest's next game is Friday night at Edmonds Stadium at 8pm where the Scots face the Lynnwood Royals. Edmonds-Woodway High School 7600 212th St SW, Edmonds, WA 98026

--Sports Desk







