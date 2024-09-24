Pedestrian death on Bothell Way Friday

Tuesday, September 24, 2024

Pedestrian struck on Bothell Way in Kenmore
Photo courtesy Kenmore Police

On September 20, 2024 at about 8:45pm, Kenmore Police Officers were dispatched to the 6000 block of NE Bothell Way where an adult male was reported to be lying in the roadway. 

While enroute, they learned that the male had now been struck by a vehicle. The man later died at an area hospital.

The involved driver remained at the scene and was cooperative with Officers. KCSO Major Accident Response and Reconstruction (MARR) Detectives responded to conduct the investigation.


