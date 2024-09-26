Scene on the Sound: Wilderness Legacy
Thursday, September 26, 2024
|Wilderness Legacy
Photo by Lee Wolfe
Glinting in the morning sunshine is the Wilderness Legacy, formerly the S.S. Legacy, returning from a cruise to Juneau, Alaska. It is a replica of an early 20th century coastal steam ship. It carries 86 passengers and 34-35 crew members. It was launched in 1983, fully renovated in 2013 and refurbished in 2015.
My husband checked availability and they are booked for 2 years.
--Lee Wolfe
