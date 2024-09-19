Trivia Night at the Senior Activity Center September 27, 2024

Join us at the Senior Activity Center for TRIVIA NIGHT - written and hosted by real Jeopardy! Champions Leah Caglio and Sally Neumann of Head in the Clouds Trivia.

Trivia nights are a blend of question-and-answer rounds, interactive puzzles, and audio/visual fun. There will be prizes.21 and over. Snacks and drinks for sale.Tickets are $10 each individual or you can register your team of 6 for $60.206-365-1536