Trivia Night at the Senior Activity Center September 27, 2024
Thursday, September 19, 2024
Trivia nights are a blend of question-and-answer rounds, interactive puzzles, and audio/visual fun. There will be prizes.
Friday, September 27, 2024
Doors open at 6:30pm
Games from 7pm to 9pm
21 and over. Snacks and drinks for sale.
Tickets are $10 each individual or you can register your team of 6 for $60.
Purchase your tickets here
Shoreline/Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center
18560 1st Ave. NE, Shoreline WA 98155
206-365-1536
