Captivating in Online Exhibition: The Fine Art of Watermedia from Around the World
Thursday, September 26, 2024
|All Tangled Up
Watercolor by Raphael
Northwest Watercolor Society’s 84th Annual International Open Exhibition
runs online October 25 through December 29, 2024
Imagine viewing over 600 watermedia paintings that were entered in the Northwest Watercolor Society’s (NWWS) 84th Annual International Open Exhibition. Juror Vladislav Yeliseyev did just that; yet he found the process of narrowing the selection to 75 available slots both rewarding and challenging.
The NWWS online exhibition showcases the fine art of watermedia beginning with the Awards Reception Friday October 25, 2024 at 5:00pm Pacific Time. The public is invited to attend the free event by registering for the webinar. (Just click on the all caps blue ONLINE RECEPTION text to register.)
Unable to attend? No worries. The show runs through December 29, 2024 for art lovers’ viewing at their pleasure and on any device.
Exhibition chair Haidyn Palenchar had this to say on Yeliseyev’s choices: “Vlad has curated a truly international exhibition which includes not only artists from around the world but paintings that take you around the world. There are pieces that peek into the soul, that suggest with curiosity, and that are a window into where the artist has been.”
Yeliseyev presents 16 awards on October 25th totaling over $15,000. Cash prizes of $2,000 go to first place, second $1,300 and third $1,000. NWWS will also purchase one painting for $1,000 that becomes part of the NWWS Permanent Collection.
NWWS sponsors a four-day online workshop with Vlad entitled “Mastering Watercolor Techniques,” October 28 – 31, 2024. The course is limited to 20 participants. More information and registration here
Yeliseyev’s final thoughts on the exhibition are that it “will captivate viewers and continue to promote the fine art of watermedia in the United States and internationally.” For art lovers and collectors, the artwork is for sale.
If you would like more information about NWWS and the 84th International Open Exhibition, please visit the NWWS website.
Juror Yeliseyev’s primary criterion for selecting the final works he chose was the ability of the watermedia artist to offer a unique and profound insight into the subject matter. “While technical execution and detail certainly played a role, my focus remained on the depth and substance conveyed by the pieces,” he said.
Exhibition chair Haidyn Palenchar had this to say on Yeliseyev’s choices: “Vlad has curated a truly international exhibition which includes not only artists from around the world but paintings that take you around the world. There are pieces that peek into the soul, that suggest with curiosity, and that are a window into where the artist has been.”
Yeliseyev presents 16 awards on October 25th totaling over $15,000. Cash prizes of $2,000 go to first place, second $1,300 and third $1,000. NWWS will also purchase one painting for $1,000 that becomes part of the NWWS Permanent Collection.
NWWS sponsors a four-day online workshop with Vlad entitled “Mastering Watercolor Techniques,” October 28 – 31, 2024. The course is limited to 20 participants. More information and registration here
Yeliseyev’s final thoughts on the exhibition are that it “will captivate viewers and continue to promote the fine art of watermedia in the United States and internationally.” For art lovers and collectors, the artwork is for sale.
If you would like more information about NWWS and the 84th International Open Exhibition, please visit the NWWS website.
0 comments:
Post a Comment