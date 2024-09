Captivating in Online Exhibition: The Fine Art of Watermedia from Around the World

Northwest Watercolor Society’s 84th Annual International Open Exhibition

runs online October 25 through December 29, 2024

Juror Yeliseyev’s primary criterion for selecting the final works he chose was the ability of the watermedia artist to offer a unique and profound insight into the subject matter. “While technical execution and detail certainly played a role, my focus remained on the depth and substance conveyed by the pieces,” he said.

Unable to attend? No worries. The show runs through December 29, 2024 for art lovers’ viewing at their pleasure and on any device.Exhibition chair Haidyn Palenchar had this to say on Yeliseyev’s choices: “Vlad has curated a truly international exhibition which includes not only artists from around the world but paintings that take you around the world. There are pieces that peek into the soul, that suggest with curiosity, and that are a window into where the artist has been.”Yeliseyev presents 16 awards on October 25th totaling over $15,000. Cash prizes of $2,000 go to first place, second $1,300 and third $1,000. NWWS will also purchase one painting for $1,000 that becomes part of the NWWS Permanent Collection.with Vlad entitled “Mastering Watercolor Techniques,” October 28 – 31, 2024. The course is limited to 20 participants. More information and registration here Yeliseyev’s final thoughts on the exhibition are that it “will captivate viewers and continue to promote the fine art of watermedia in the United States and internationally.” For art lovers and collectors, the artwork is for sale.If you would like more information about NWWS and the 84th International Open Exhibition, please visit the NWWS website