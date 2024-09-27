RBCC Players is honored to present the premier performances of Mitch Henderson's Swan Song

Friday, September 27, 2024

Swan Song is a funny, yet heart wrenching story of a dysfunctional family reconnecting after a funeral. 

The story revolves around the unusual will of their recently deceased wealthy parents. The will stipulates the three estranged sibling children must work together to find their parents’ burial ashes within 24 hours of the funeral or they inherit nothing. 

What follows is a mad scramble to find the ashes, and in doing so, discover each other’s long-buried secrets and hidden pains.

Mitch Henderson's writing career spans many genres. His credits include a screenplay, comedy video shorts, syndicated column, and now a stage play. 

The RBCC Players began working on Swan Song in March of 2021 on Zoom, then October 2023 did a staged reading for a small audience, and it is now ready for its Premiere!

Location: Bill McLaughlin Theater
Richmond Beach Congregational Church
corner of NW Richmond Beach Rd & 15th Ave NW, Shoreline WA 98177
Lower level/west side

TICKETS: $12.00

October 18 - 19 – 7:30pm 
October 19 – 2:00pm

Purchase tickets here



