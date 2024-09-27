RBCC Players is honored to present the premier performances of Mitch Henderson's Swan Song

Swan Song is a funny, yet heart wrenching story of a dysfunctional family reconnecting after a funeral.





The story revolves around the unusual will of their recently deceased wealthy parents. The will stipulates the three estranged sibling children must work together to find their parents’ burial ashes within 24 hours of the funeral or they inherit nothing.





What follows is a mad scramble to find the ashes, and in doing so, discover each other’s long-buried secrets and hidden pains.



Mitch Henderson's writing career spans many genres. His credits include a screenplay, comedy video shorts, syndicated column, and now a stage play.









Location: Bill McLaughlin Theater

Richmond Beach Congregational Church

corner of NW Richmond Beach Rd & 15th Ave NW, Shoreline WA 98177

Lower level/west side



TICKETS: $12.00



