Shorecrest Scots Footballers make it three straight with win over Lynnwood Royals





#8 Ben Chesnut gets pulled down by a gaggle of Chimeras

Edmonds, WA: The Shorecrest Highlander Football team came out hot in this matchup against the Lynnwood Royals and never cooled off, winning in the autumn air at Edmonds Stadium by a score of 48 to 7. The Scots’ offense produced 432 yards with five different players scoring those seven touchdowns.



The action started early with Scot’s QB Danny Stephenson hitting Ben Chesnut for a 28 yard touchdown reception just past the one minute mark in the first quarter. Chesnut would go on to add another receiving touchdown and a 29 yard rushing touchdown for a total of three scores on the night.



#1 Anthony Downing with a 12 yard touchdown reception

Anthony “Ant” Downing stopped the ensuing Royals drive with an acrobatic interception at the Scot’s 10 yard line. He would go on to haul in a 12 yard touchdown pass from Stephenson in the second quarter, as well as shutting down the Royals’ receivers in his role at cornerback. Stephenson would finish the game with over 200 yards passing and three touchdowns before being relieved in the third quarter by sophomore QB David Telling.



#58 Carter Nichols chases down #18 QB Kevin Sandu of the Lynnwood Royals

Defensively, the Scots held the Royals scoreless until late in the fourth quarter. Led by Max “Mac Truck” Beer and Soren Lirhus with five tackles each, and Isaiah Blid with 4.5 tackles, the Royals had a tough time getting anything going. Lirhus also had a brilliant 32 yard run as a backup running back in addition to averaging 42 yards as the Scot’s punter.



Assistant Coach Sammy Seliga was a Scots Senior in 2018 when the Highlanders last started the season 3-0, and even with the loss to injury of defensive starters Seniors Tyson Lasconia and Joey Eck, Coach Christensen and his staff have the Highlanders firing on all cylinders.



Next up is Mountlake Terrace, this Friday at home at Shoreline Stadium at 8pm. The Hawks are 2-1 and coming a big win over conference opponent Meadowdale.



For live scoring and more news, visit the Scots’ Twitter/X account: @SCHIGHLANDERFB



