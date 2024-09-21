Paws in the Park! October 19, 2024
Saturday, September 21, 2024
Pfingst Animal Acres Park, 17435 Brookside Blvd NE, Lake Forest Park, WA 98155
It’s going to be a pawty for paws and the family! Invite neighbors and friends to celebrate our LFP Community.
There will be a beer garden, community partner booths, food trucks, pop-up off leash dog park, and FREE fun for the whole family!
This year we have a special performance by LFP legend and ShoreLake Arts 2023 Battle of the Bands reigning champs, King Youngblood.
Paws and Costumes encouraged but not necessary.
