LFP City Council Special Meeting on proposed 2025-2026 budget September 30, 2024
Thursday, September 26, 2024
|The Lake Forest Park City Council wants to hear your comments on the proposed budget
The City of Lake Forest Park invites all residents and stakeholders to provide public comment on the proposed 2025-2026 Biennial Budget. The City Council will hold a Special Meeting on Monday, September 30, 2024, starting at 6:00pm to present and discuss the budget. Your input is vital in shaping the future of our community!
Meeting Date: Monday, September 30, 2024
Time: 6:00pm
Location: City Council Chambers, 17425 Ballinger Way NE, Lake Forest Park, WA 98155
The Mayor’s Proposed Budget outlines investments in public safety, infrastructure, and community services. This is your opportunity to voice your opinions and provide feedback to the City Council.
For more information on the proposed budget, please visit the City’s Budget page, or you can access the budget directly here.
Information on how to comment HERE
City of Lake Forest Park
Website: www.cityoflfp.gov
Phone: (206) 368-5440
