Tartuffe: Born Again opens Friday October 4, 2024 at The Phoenix Theatre in Edmonds



Tartuffe: Born Again opens Friday October 4, 2024 and tickets are available now! Tartuffe: Born Again opens Friday October 4, 2024 and tickets are available now!





Join us in Firdale Village just north of Shoreline for a timely, laugh-out-loud comedy that's fun for the whole family.



"What do you do to stop an invasive cultish preacher who uses lies of biblical proportion to worm his way into your family life, and possibly your town, your city, your country?





"Through the brilliant storytelling of Molière and Freyda Thomas’ clever adaptation, we watch a southern family in the 1980s begin to recognize a taker in their midst in the form of televangelist, Tartuffe.





"Hilarious mayhem ensues as they recognize the danger, rise up, and remove the culprit.”





Playing Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays Oct 4 - Oct 27

Adults $25

Sr (55 and up)/Student/Military $20

Directed by Eric Lewis













The Phoenix Theatre is the only theatre in the Puget Sound region exclusively dedicated to producing compelling scripted comedy theatre that enriches the cultural lives of the greater Edmonds and Snohomish County community. Our goal is to entertain, inspire, and enrich our audiences lives by using humor to illuminate our common humanity.