Online Bidding for Kruckeberg Garden Party Auction is open NOW
Sunday, September 22, 2024
Kruckeberg Garden Party - online bidding is open prior to the event
The Garden Party is coming up next weekend, Saturday Sept 28, 2024 at the Innis Arden Clubhouse - join the fun and check out view online auction items now for free!
All proceeds support. garden programs. and installations.
Interested in joining us in person? Pick up your tickets and learn all about the Garden Party online here !
