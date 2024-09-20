Fight off the virus this Fall with a 2024-2025 COVID-19 vaccine

The 2024-2025 Comirnaty (Pfizer-BioNTech) COVID-19 Vaccine at ICHS Shoreline Clinic pharmacy.

“Individuals are still getting very, very sick,” says DiFedele. “People are going to hospitals, and having very severe outcomes. Getting vaccinated offers additional protection against the virus as it’s circulating now.”

“Our top recommendation for protecting yourself and your loved ones from respiratory illness is to get vaccinated,” said CDC Director Dr. Mandy Cohen MD, MPH. “Make a plan now for you and your family to get both updated flu and COVID vaccines this fall, ahead of the respiratory virus season.”

Adults and children age 5 years and older: 1 dose of a 2024–­2025 COVID-19 vaccine. Regardless of the number of vaccines you’ve already received.

Children younger than 5 years and have already received a vaccine in the past three years: Speak with your child’s doctor. They 1 or 2 doses of the 2024–­2025 mRNA vaccine from the same brand given for initial vaccination.

For children younger than 5 years that have not received a COVID-19 vaccine: 2 doses of 2024–­2025 Moderna or 3 doses of 2024–­2025 Comirnaty (Pfizer-BioNTech).

If you are immunocompromised, speak with your doctor about what is best for you. You may recommended to have additional doses are based on age and vaccination history.

ICHS’ friendly pharmacists offer vaccinations in a nearby, private immunization room.

How do I get the vaccine with ICHS?

Shoreline · 9am-4pm Monday-Friday

Appointments are not required. Please bring your photo ID and insurance card.

ICHS Shoreline Medical & Dental Clinic is located at 16549 Aurora Ave N, Shoreline, WA 98133 . A large parking lot is available. The clinic pharmacy is located on the first floor of the clinic.









It's been over four years since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. And since then, the virus has changed substantially. "That's why our ability to fight off the virus needs to change, too," says Lisa DiFedele, MPH, Infection Prevention and Control Administrator at International Community Health Services (ICHS).

ICHS pharmacies are now offering the 2024-2025 COVID-19 Vaccine on a walk-in basis for members of the public ages 12 and older. You do not need to be an ICHS patient to receive your vaccine at ICHS.

Many may ask why is the new vaccine necessary?

Just because you've been sick with COVID in the past, doesn't mean you'll be protected against the COVID virus that is circulating now.

The CDC recommends everyone 6 months and older should get an updated 2024-2025 COVID-19 vaccine to protect yourself, your family, and our community.

ICHS clinic pharmacies are administering the 2024-2025 Pfizer (COMIRNATY) COVID-19 vaccine to adolescents and adults (ages 12 and older) on a walk-in basis. You do not need to be an ICHS patient to walk in for a vaccine.

Most health insurance plans cover the cost of vaccines. If you have insurance, you can always call your insurance company to see if you're covered. If you do NOT have insurance, you must pay out-of-pocket for the cost of the vaccines.

ICHS Patients may call ICHS at 206-788-3700 for vaccinations for children 11 years and younger.