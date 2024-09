Tyler Giles, Shorewood football quarterback, has been nominated for the HeraldNet football player of the week for September 8-14, 2024. , Shorewood football quarterback, has been nominated for the HeraldNet football player of the week for September 8-14, 2024.





The senior quarterback recorded two passing and two rushing touchdowns and compiled 178 total yards in Shorewood’s win against the Meadowdale.





He is currently third in the poll.