Shoreline Park(ing) Day transforms Ridgecrest parking spot into a pop-up park
Monday, September 23, 2024
|Katie Lorah, Jonathan Garner and Tom Lang enjoy Shoreline Park(ing) Day
Photo courtesy Shoreline Urbanist
On Friday, September 20, 2024 Shoreline residents celebrated Park(ing) Day by transforming a parking space in front of Ridgecrest Books into a temporary pop-up park.
|Rosetta Kaufman helps decorate a playhouse made from recycled pallets at Park(ing) Day
Photo courtesy Shoreline Urbanist
Park(ing) Day is an international event held in hundreds of cities where neighbors and community groups temporarily repurpose street parking spots as pop-up parks and social spaces.
The event was spearheaded by Urbanist Shoreline, a new community group advocating policies to make Shoreline more liveable, affordable, and greener.
