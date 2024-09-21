Closure of N 145th Street extended to early 2025

The long-term closure of N 145th Street between 1st Avenue NE and I-5 in Shoreline has been extended to early 2025.









The road was closed on April 2, 2024, so crews could relocate utilities prior to construction of roundabouts on either side of Interstate 5. We expected to reopen the road in November 2024, but due to the complexity of the work and other unforeseen delays, we must extend the closure. Underground utility conflicts and unforeseen existing conditions will take additional time to work through.





To this point, utility crews have been relocating infrastructure while construction crews widen the roadway. This includes continuing the planned removal of trees west of I-5. Construction activities will continue within the closure limits and on the 145th corridor.





When the closure ends, construction will continue into 2025 and expand to the intersection of 5th Avenue and the northbound I-5 off-ramp. Weekly construction updates are available at Engage Shoreline: 145th Corridor Projects





While we know the extended closure and ongoing construction is inconvenient in the short term, the long-term benefits of the 145th Street Corridor Project are significant.





Once complete, the project will provide a safer and more accessible route for all forms of transportation. The new roundabouts, updated lanes, pedestrian crossings, and bike lanes will reduce congestion, enhance safety, and create a more connected community. It will also provide easier access to the Link light rail Shoreline South/148th Street Station.



At this time the length of the closure extension has not been determined. The city’s construction management team is working with the contractor and other agencies regarding the new road opening date, and we will communicate this once it is determined.





This is a complex project involving multiple agencies that must all work together. If one part is delayed, it can have a cascading effect on the rest of the project timeline.





Getting around the closure





The pedestrian and bicycle detour was recently shifted to provide better access through the work zone via a combination of N 145th and NE 147th Streets. Details about detours, timeline, and construction activities will continue to be posted on our project webpage



People traveling by vehicle east and west between 1st Avenue NE and I-5 will continue to detour and use N 155th Street or N 130th Street. I-5 on- and off-ramps will be open, but only accessible from the east side of the closure.





Travelers can expect occasional overnight closures of these ramps, but they will mostly remain open.





Please continue to be attentive and drive with caution around the work zone and through the detour.



