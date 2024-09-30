Burglars caught after police chase

Burglars captured after attempted break in at Seashore's Mini Mart

Photo from Google

In the early morning hours of Tuesday, September 24, 2024 a witness called Shoreline Police to report a burglary in progress in the Richmond Beach neighborhood of Shoreline.





Shoreline PD responded quickly and were able to find the suspects' vehicle leaving the area. The occupants of the vehicle fled from the deputies and a vehicle pursuit was initiated.





The suspects' vehicle crashed near NE 185th St and 10th Ave NE in Shoreline. Two occupants of the fleeing vehicle were arrested at the crash scene and were eventually booked into jail.





There will be a follow-up investigation, and the information will be shared with other police jurisdictions to determine if other crimes have been committed by this pair.





This is an open and active investigation.





Shoreline PD detectives have recommended and referred criminal charges of (RCW 9A.52.030) Burglary 2nd Degree, (RCW 9A.56.068) Possession Stolen Motor Vehicle, and (RCW 46.61.024) Attempting to Elude Police Vehicle against both adult male suspects. Their investigation into this pair continues as the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office determines the final criminal charges.



This small business has been the target of at least two prior crimes.



One was an overnight glass break burglary on August 26th. The suspect broke window glass to steal some products that were within arm’s reach inside (open/active case).



The other was a shoplift/robbery during open business hours on August 10th. In that case, three juveniles were arrested after the store employee was assaulted and pepper-sprayed by the suspects as they attempted to steal merchandise. Charges of (RCW: 9A.56.210) Robbery 2nd Degree were recommended and referred to the King County Juvenile Court in that case.







It started at 3:04am when the witness called 911 to report suspects breaking into the Seashore's Mini Mart in the 1400 block of Richmond Beach Rd.