Education Within Reach: Shoreline Community College Launches Innovative Pilot Program to Help Homeless Students

Shoreline, WA – [September 25, 2024] Shoreline Community College (Shoreline) is tackling the challenge of students experiencing homelessness head-on with the launch of a groundbreaking pilot program.





Partnering with King County Housing programs and Best Starts for Kids, the initiative provides students experiencing homelessness who are enrolled in the Center for Education and Career Opportunities (CECO) program with stable on-campus housing, integrated directly with academic and employment support services.



