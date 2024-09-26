Education Within Reach: Shoreline Community College Launches Innovative Pilot Program to Help Homeless Students
Thursday, September 26, 2024
Shoreline, WA – [September 25, 2024] Shoreline Community College (Shoreline) is tackling the challenge of students experiencing homelessness head-on with the launch of a groundbreaking pilot program.
Partnering with King County Housing programs and Best Starts for Kids, the initiative provides students experiencing homelessness who are enrolled in the Center for Education and Career Opportunities (CECO) program with stable on-campus housing, integrated directly with academic and employment support services.
|Shoreline Community College Residence Hall
Photo courtesy Shoreline CC
Breaking Down Barriers to Success
Many students struggle to juggle educational pursuits with the instability of experiencing homelessness. The constant stress of finding shelter makes it difficult to focus on studies and maintain enrollment. Recognizing this critical barrier, CECO designed this pilot program to empower students experiencing homelessness to achieve their academic and career goals.
What is CECO?
CECO serves youth aged 16-21 who have dropped out of high school, assisting them in obtaining their secondary credentials and supporting their transition to post-secondary education. Despite the program’s success, certain student groups, particularly those facing severe mental health challenges or experiencing homelessness, have historically struggled to persist. This new partnership is designed to address these barriers directly.
“We have discovered a significant number of students facing housing instability,” Guru Dorje, Director of CECO at Shoreline explained. “Our goal is to ensure these students not only achieve their educational credentials but as one of the benefits of this they are able to secure permanent housing, breaking the cycle of homelessness.”
Addressing Critical Needs Through Housing and Support
This new initiative was originally slated to start in Summer Quarter 2024 but began ahead of schedule due to urgent student needs. The program aims to house students on campus for eight quarters, integrating housing with comprehensive educational and employment support. Currently, three students are benefiting from this program, with plans to expand to twelve students by Spring 2025.
The program is rooted in the belief that “stable housing, coupled with a dedicated case manager who supports both educational and employment goals, is crucial for student success,” said Dorje. “Other programs typically separate housing and educational support, but our approach integrates them, providing a holistic support system.”
The program’s early results are promising. All three students currently enrolled in the pilot are on track to earn their high school equivalency diplomas and seamlessly transition to post-secondary education.
“Our ultimate aim is to see these students complete their education, transfer if appropriate, secure stable employment, and maintain permanent housing, said Dr. Jack Kahn, President of Shoreline Community College. “Our hope is to see positive outcomes with our initial students and expand this program and work with others to do the same”
|Shoreline Community College Employees, Trustees, and Community Partners involved in the Housing Pilot Program. Photo courtesy Shoreline CC
Looking Ahead
Funded by King County for two years, the CECO team is actively seeking long-term funding to ensure the program's continued success and expand its reach to help even more students in need.
This initiative is the first of its kind, combining housing with educational and employment support to a single point of contact in a community college setting. The insights gained from this pilot will inform future strategies to address homelessness among students, with the hope of expanding similar programs across other community and technical colleges.
