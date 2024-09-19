Volunteer for the Richmond Beach Community Association Halloween Carnival on October 26, 2024

Thursday, September 19, 2024

The Richmond Beach Community Association (RBCA) is looking forward to celebrating Fall! 

See you at our Halloween Carnival on October 26, 2024 from 3-7pm, at Syre Elementary School, 19545 12th Ave NW, Shoreline WA 98177

For people with physical or sensory disabilities, we offer an early start at 2pm. 

Tickets are 2/$1 - food, games, cake walk, inflatables will all be available! 

Sign up now to volunteer or donate - it takes over 200 people to make this event a success!


