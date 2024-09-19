Volunteer for the Richmond Beach Community Association Halloween Carnival on October 26, 2024
Thursday, September 19, 2024
See you at our Halloween Carnival on October 26, 2024 from 3-7pm, at Syre Elementary School, 19545 12th Ave NW, Shoreline WA 98177
For people with physical or sensory disabilities, we offer an early start at 2pm.
Tickets are 2/$1 - food, games, cake walk, inflatables will all be available!
Sign up now to volunteer or donate - it takes over 200 people to make this event a success!
