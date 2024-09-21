Joint meeting of Fire Boards (Shoreline and Northshore) October 29, 2024

Saturday, September 21, 2024

SPECIAL JOINT MEETING NOTICE

As required by RCW 42.30, the Open Public Meetings Act, you are hereby notified that the Board of Commissioners of Shoreline Fire Department will hold a Special Joint Meeting on October 29, 2024 at 5:00 p.m. with the Commissioners of the Northshore Fire Department. The purpose of the special joint meeting is to discuss the 2025 budget.

DATE: October 29, 2024

TIME: 5:00 pm

LOCATION: Shoreline Fire Department, 17525 Aurora Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133

To attend the meeting online please use the below information:
  • Zoom link
  • Meeting ID: 836 8919 8291
  • Passcode: 974971
  • Dial by your location: #1-253-205-0468
Notice posted by: Beatriz Goldsmith, Executive Assistant

September 20, 2024


