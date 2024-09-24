House fire in Mountlake Terrace September 21, 2024

House fire in Mountlake Terrace

Photo courtesy South County Fire

South County Firefighters responded to a residential fire in Mountlake Terrace around 11:35pm on Saturday, September 21, 2024. South County Firefighters responded to a residential fire in Mountlake Terrace around 11:35pm on Saturday, September 21, 2024.





Firefighters were able to make a quick stop and kept the fire from spreading to nearby structures and trees.





The family and their two cats are safe, and no one was injured. The cause of the fire remains under investigation by South County Fire.











