House fire in Mountlake Terrace September 21, 2024

Tuesday, September 24, 2024

House fire in Mountlake Terrace
Photo courtesy South County Fire

South County Firefighters responded to a residential fire in Mountlake Terrace around 11:35pm on Saturday, September 21, 2024. 

Firefighters were able to make a quick stop and kept the fire from spreading to nearby structures and trees. 

The family and their two cats are safe, and no one was injured. The cause of the fire remains under investigation by South County Fire. 

Thanks to @Support 7 and American Red Cross Northwest Region for assisting the displaced family.

Address not provided.


