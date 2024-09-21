Fire Board special meeting to discuss budget and review procedures September 25, 2024
Saturday, September 21, 2024
As required by RCW 42.30, the Open Public Meetings Act, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Board of Commissioners of the Shoreline Fire Department will hold a Special Meeting at the date, time, and place specified below.
The purpose of the workshop is to discuss the Board of Commissioners’ 2025 budget and to review and update the Board of Commissioners Rules of Procedure Handbook.
DATE: September 25, 2024
TIME: 4:00 p.m.
LOCATION:
- In-Person Only
- Shoreline Fire Department (upstairs conference room)
- 17525 Aurora Avenue North, Shoreline, WA 98133
September 20, 2024
0 comments:
Post a Comment