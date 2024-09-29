Shoreline Parks Bond: Check out Ridgecrest Park

Sunday, September 29, 2024

All-ages playground photo courtesy City of Shoreline

Ridgecrest Park is the first of eight projects completed under the 2022 Shoreline Parks Bond.

Have you had a chance to visit yet?

Playground photo courtesy City of Shoreline

Come enjoy the new features, including an off-leash dog park, an all-ages play area, and an accessible path that winds around the park.

Dog park photo courtesy City of Shoreline

Thanks to the Shoreline community's support of the Proposition 1 Bond in February 2022, improvements are coming to eight parks: Brugger's Bog, Briarcrest, Hillwood, Richmond Highlands, James Keough Park, Ridgecrest, Shoreview, and Kruckeberg Botanic Gardens.

Ridgecrest Park is open daily from dawn to dusk! 108 NE 161st St, Shoreline, WA 98155


