Shoreline Parks Bond: Check out Ridgecrest Park

All-ages playground photo courtesy City of Shoreline

Ridgecrest Park is the first of eight projects completed under the 2022 Shoreline Parks Bond. Ridgecrest Park is the first of eight projects completed under the 2022 Shoreline Parks Bond.





Have you had a chance to visit yet?

Playground photo courtesy City of Shoreline





Dog park photo courtesy City of Shoreline

Thanks to the Shoreline community's support of the Proposition 1 Bond in February 2022, improvements are coming to eight parks: Brugger's Bog, Briarcrest, Hillwood, Richmond Highlands, James Keough Park, Ridgecrest, Shoreview, and Kruckeberg Botanic Gardens.



Ridgecrest Park is open daily from dawn to dusk!



Thanks to the Shoreline community's support of the Proposition 1 Bond in February 2022, improvements are coming to eight parks: Brugger's Bog, Briarcrest, Hillwood, Richmond Highlands, James Keough Park, Ridgecrest, Shoreview, and Kruckeberg Botanic Gardens.Ridgecrest Park is open daily from dawn to dusk! 108 NE 161st St, Shoreline, WA 98155

Come enjoy the new features, including an off-leash dog park, an all-ages play area, and an accessible path that winds around the park.