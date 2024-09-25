Jobs: WSDOT Fiscal Analyst 2









Job description and application





As the Fiscal Analyst, this position will verify financial activities and transactions are complete, accurate, and compliant with related requirements, that billings are correct, and that accounts are current. In addition, this position will ensure that disbursements and receipts comply with state and federal regulations as well as agency and regional policies and procedures. The successful candidate appointed to this unique position will serve a vital role in supporting WSDOT’s mission to provide safe, reliable, and cost-effective transportation options to improve communities and economic vitality.

Shoreline, WA – Northwest Region$48,018 – $64,474 AnnuallyWashington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is eager to hire a finance professional as our next Fiscal Analyst 2 to support WSDOT’s mission to provide safe, reliable, and cost-effective transportation options to improve communities and economic vitality for people and businesses. This position will work under general supervision, ensuring accountability over financial activities transacted by the region.