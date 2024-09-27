WSDOT: employment training program for people living on state rights of way is rebuilding lives, boasts 80% graduation rate

State Secretary of Transportation Roger Millar poses for a photo with Jomo Trice, a graduate of the “Tools for Success” training program for people living in encampments in King County. Jomo now works in adult care services and has moved into permanent housing

People often dream about the day they graduate high school, complete a trade program or head off to college. They want to pursue their passions and provide a better life for themselves or their loved ones. They want a future.





For people who are experiencing homelessness, though, that dream isn’t a reality.





People living unsheltered are often concerned with where their next meal will come from, let alone entry into the workforce.





Many times, they lack basic items needed for work.





Applying for a job requires a permanent address for applications and personal identification. People need computer access to learn about or apply for jobs. A “ just get a job!” approach doesn’t solve those challenges.





That’s where the WSDOT job training programs come in.





In addition to job-specific skills, the program helps students address barriers to employment. Examples include:

Driver licenses – both written and driving testing or help reissuing lost cards

Obtaining GED transcripts/documentation

Addressing mental or behavioral health challenges

Partnering with local pre-apprenticeship and training programs for employment preparation certificates

Employment preparation training (workplace expectations, communication skills, resume workshops, interview preparation, etc.)

Case management support, including tips on how be successful after finding employment.

Read the WSDOT blog for more details about the program, data on its success and what's next.







