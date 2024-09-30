Special joint meeting of Shoreline / Northshore Fire Board of Commissioners October 21, 2024

SPECIAL JOINT SHORELINE/NORTHSHORE

BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS RFA

PLANNING COMMITTEE MEETING NOTICE





DATE: October 21, 2024

TIME: 5:00 p.m.



LOCATION: Shoreline Fire Department

Station 61 Public Conference Room

17525 Aurora Avenue North

Shoreline, WA 98133



To attend the meeting online, please use the below information. The agenda will be posted separately on the Department’s website.



https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82682950797?pwd=MFVub0ZXMjJRY0xMRDRSM2hsMC9VZz09



Meeting ID: 826 8295 0797

Passcode: 492609



Dial by your location: 1 253 215 8782



Notice posted by: Beatriz Goldsmith

Executive Assistant

September 27, 2024





As required by RCW 42.30, the Open Public Meetings Act, you are hereby notified that the Planning Committee Board of Commissioners of the Shoreline Fire Department will hold a Special Joint Regional Fire Authority (RFA) Planning Committee Meeting on October 21, 2024, at 5:00 p.m. with the Planning Committee Board Commissioners of the Northshore Fire Department.