Filipino Heritage celebration at Shorewood October 25, 2024

Monday, September 30, 2024

2nd Annual Filipino American History Month Celebration: 
 Honoring Legacies and Celebrating Our Future!

Friday, October 25, 5:00pm – 7:30pm

Celebrate and learn about the rich history, culture, and contributions of the Filipino people. Food trucks, dance, and music! Bring family and friends! 

Contact Genevieve Fernandez, genevieve.fernandez@ssd412.org, Shorewood High School Dean of Students with any questions. 

Provided in partnership with Shoreline School District, Shoreline Community College/WAVES, Shoreline Historical Museum, Filipino-American Association of Shoreline, Shoreline Rotary, and City of Shoreline.



