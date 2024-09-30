Filipino Heritage celebration at Shorewood October 25, 2024
Monday, September 30, 2024
Honoring Legacies and Celebrating Our Future!
Friday, October 25, 5:00pm – 7:30pm
Celebrate and learn about the rich history, culture, and contributions of the Filipino people. Food trucks, dance, and music! Bring family and friends!
Contact Genevieve Fernandez, genevieve.fernandez@ssd412.org, Shorewood High School Dean of Students with any questions.
Provided in partnership with Shoreline School District, Shoreline Community College/WAVES, Shoreline Historical Museum, Filipino-American Association of Shoreline, Shoreline Rotary, and City of Shoreline.
