Dembowski issues statement on state Supreme Court decision on protecting King County’s rural lands
Friday, September 20, 2024
|Rod Dembowski, King County Council
District 1
“Today, our Washington State Supreme Court issued an important decision relating to protecting King County's rural lands.
"A few years ago, in a 5 to 4 vote, the County Council modified land use protections for these lands.
"I and three of my colleagues opposed the legislation because we felt it eroded longstanding protections for farmlands and rural communities in the county.
"Today's Supreme Court decision makes clear that these changes were ill-advised.
“I've been disappointed that the County has litigated against advocates for our rural area, farmlands and the environmental community, and I hope that this decision gives us an opportunity to hit the reset button and return to the strong tradition in King County of protecting these special places.”
Rob Dembowski represents King County District 1 on the County Council. District 1 includes Shoreline, Lake Forest Park, Bothell, Kenmore, Kirkland, and North Seattle
0 comments:
Post a Comment