Dembowski issues statement on state Supreme Court decision on protecting King County’s rural lands

Friday, September 20, 2024

Rod Dembowski, King County Council
District 1
King County Councilmember Rod Dembowski, chair of the Council’s Transportation, Economy and Environment Committee, shared the following statement Thursday after the state Supreme Court issued a ruling in King County v. Friends of Sammamish Valley, a case centered on the use of rural lands in King County:

“Today, our Washington State Supreme Court issued an important decision relating to protecting King County's rural lands. 
"A few years ago, in a 5 to 4 vote, the County Council modified land use protections for these lands.
"I and three of my colleagues opposed the legislation because we felt it eroded longstanding protections for farmlands and rural communities in the county. 
"Today's Supreme Court decision makes clear that these changes were ill-advised.

“I've been disappointed that the County has litigated against advocates for our rural area, farmlands and the environmental community, and I hope that this decision gives us an opportunity to hit the reset button and return to the strong tradition in King County of protecting these special places.”

Rob Dembowski represents King County District 1 on the County Council. District 1 includes Shoreline, Lake Forest Park, Bothell, Kenmore, Kirkland, and North Seattle



