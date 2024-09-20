Shorecrest Tennis vs Meadowdale
Friday, September 20, 2024
9-19-2024
SC 3 v Meadowdale 4
Singles
- Nathan Perez (M) def. Indigo Vining 5-7, 6-4, 5-7,
- Kyle Nong (M) def. Ashton Johnson 6-3, 6-1,
- Zane Weber (S) def. Caleb Angeles 6-1, 6-0,
- Miles Garbaccio (S) def. Taylor Wyckoff 6-0, 6-1
- Colin McGuire-Matthew Mork (M) def.,Shane McMullen-Nathaniel Skonier 4-6, 6-2, 6-2 ,
- Sebastian Summers-Ty Vanderpoe (M) def. Luca Stacey - Andrew Broweleit 6-4, 3-6, 6-3.
- Noah Koehler-Keiran Viswanathan (S) Josh Lee-Aaron Hurlbut 6-1, 6-1
