Shorecrest Tennis vs Meadowdale

Friday, September 20, 2024

Photos by Shannon Garbaccio
Boys Tennis
9-19-2024
SC 3 v Meadowdale 4

Singles
  1. Nathan Perez (M) def. Indigo Vining 5-7, 6-4, 5-7, 
  2. Kyle Nong (M) def. Ashton Johnson 6-3, 6-1, 
  3. Zane Weber (S) def. Caleb Angeles 6-1, 6-0, 
  4. Miles Garbaccio (S) def. Taylor Wyckoff 6-0, 6-1
Doubles
  1. Colin McGuire-Matthew Mork (M) def.,Shane McMullen-Nathaniel Skonier 4-6, 6-2, 6-2 ,
  2.  Sebastian Summers-Ty Vanderpoe (M) def. Luca Stacey - Andrew Broweleit 6-4, 3-6, 6-3. 
  3. Noah Koehler-Keiran Viswanathan (S) Josh Lee-Aaron Hurlbut 6-1, 6-1
--Coach Rob Mann


