Celebrating Hobbit Day: A Family Tradition Inspired by My Father

By Alan Charnley



Every year on September 22nd, Tolkien enthusiasts around the world celebrate Hobbit Day, marking the shared birthdays of Bilbo and Frodo Baggins, two of Middle-earth’s most beloved characters. For my family, this day holds a deep and personal meaning beyond the pages of Tolkien’s books.





My late father was the one who introduced us to Tolkien’s world, and since then, these stories have been a cherished part of our lives. Although we don’t yet gather as a family to celebrate Hobbit Day, I hope that in the future, this day will bring us together to honor both Tolkien’s world and the bond my father created through his love of these stories.



Growing up, my father made sure that Middle-earth was more than just a far-off land of fantasy — it was a place we could visit through our imaginations and the stories he shared. He often read aloud from *The Hobbit* and *The Lord of the Rings*, taking us on adventures through the Shire, Rivendell, and beyond.





His voice brought these characters to life, and with it came the timeless lessons woven into Tolkien’s tales: friendship, loyalty, courage, and the belief that even the smallest among us can make a profound difference.



For me, Hobbit Day is a way to keep these memories alive. The idea of celebrating this day someday as a group feels fitting — it would be a tribute to my father and the joy he found in Tolkien’s stories, passed down to each of us. I imagine a future where we come together, sharing in the simple pleasures and deep connections that hobbits value so much.



Our celebration would undoubtedly involve food — a central part of any hobbit’s life. I picture us preparing a feast worthy of Bilbo’s kitchen: rustic, hearty meals like fresh-baked bread, savory pies, roasted vegetables, and perhaps a few rounds of second breakfast or elevenses. Hobbits’ love for the comforts of home, hearth, and good company is something my father would have loved, and it’s a tradition I hope we will someday share.



Another part of the day could involve stepping outside into nature, much like the hobbits of the Shire did. Whether it’s a walk in the woods or a peaceful hike, being surrounded by nature reminds me of the simplicity and beauty Tolkien so often celebrated.





Even in quiet moments, there’s a sense of adventure, as if we are following in the footsteps of Frodo and Sam, taking in the world around us while carrying forward the lessons we’ve learned from these stories.



I can already imagine us sitting down to revisit the books that brought so much joy to my father. Whether reading aloud or simply sharing our favorite moments, Tolkien’s words have a way of connecting us to something deeper.





For me, these stories are more than just fantasy; they’re a link to my father and the world he loved. I hope that in the future, we can celebrate them together, building new memories while holding on to the old.



One aspect of *The Hobbit* that often resonates with me, especially when reflecting on the legacy of family and home, is the wealth Bilbo brings home after his journey. By the time Bilbo returns to the Shire, he’s a changed hobbit -- wiser, braver, and undoubtedly richer in both material and spiritual wealth.





His newfound riches, in the form of gold and treasures from the Lonely Mountain, are, of course, significant, but they never become the center of his life. Instead, what matters most to Bilbo is returning to Bag End, to the familiar comforts of his hobbit-hole and the simple pleasures of life in the Shire.



This part of Bilbo’s journey reminds me of something my father often embodied: the understanding that while material wealth can provide comfort, the true riches in life come from experiences, relationships, and the adventures we share with others.





Bilbo’s treasure becomes a means to maintain the life he loves, but it is the friendships he forged, the courage he discovered, and the world he experienced that truly enrich him. In the same way, my father’s love for Tolkien was not just about the stories themselves but the values they carried -- friendship, adventure, and the joy of returning home with newfound wisdom.



I hope that when we eventually gather for Hobbit Day as a family, we will embrace that same spirit. It won’t be about grand gestures or extravagant celebrations but about finding joy in the simple things: food, fellowship, stories, and the comfort of home.





Like Bilbo, we may not return from every journey with gold, but we’ll always return with something more valuable -- the love and connection we share as a family, the memories of those who came before us, and the hope of the adventures that still lie ahead.



Hobbit Day is not just about celebrating Bilbo and Frodo -- it’s about honoring the values my father cherished: the quiet heroism of ordinary people, the strength of friendship, and the enduring hope that even the darkest of times can lead to something good. I believe that Tolkien’s world will continue to inspire us and, one day, bring us together in the spirit of adventure, joy, and remembrance.







