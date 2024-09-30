City of Lake Forest Park Notice of Public Hearing - October 10, 2024 - Initiative 2066
Monday, September 30, 2024
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
THURSDAY, OCTOBER 10, 2024 – 7:00 P.M.
WASHINGTON INITIATIVE 2066 CONCERNING REGULATING ENERGY SERVICES, INCLUDING NATURAL GAS AND ELECTRIFICATION
The City of Lake Forest Park City Council will consider whether to adopt a resolution supporting or opposing Washington Initiative 2066 concerning regulating energy services, including natural gas and electrification on the general election ballot. The City Council seeks public input for and against the initiative.
This measure would require utilities and local governments to provide natural gas to eligible customers, prevent state approval of rate plans requiring or incentivizing gas service termination, restricting access to gas service, or making it cost-prohibitive; and prohibit the state energy code, localities, and air pollution control agencies from penalizing gas use. It would repeal sections of chapter 351, Laws of 2024, including planning requirements for cost-effective electrification and prohibitions on gas rebates and incentives.
The public hearing will be conducted during the City Council’s regular meeting on October 10, 2024. The meeting will begin at 7:00 P.M., and the public hearing will commence thereafter. The public hearing will be held in person at the City Council Chambers. Written testimony will be accepted prior to the meeting and distributed to the City Council, and verbal testimony will be accepted during the public hearing.
Written comments should be submitted to City Clerk Matt McLean at mmclean@cityoflfp.gov no later than 5:00 p.m. local time on the date of the hearing. A request to speak can also be made by phone directly to the City Clerk at (206) 368-5440 prior to 5:00 p.m. on the date of the meeting.
Matt McLean
City Clerk
