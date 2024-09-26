Lane shift on N 145th St between Evanston Ave N and Linden Ave N - 9/30 to 10/4

Thursday, September 26, 2024


Crews will close the westbound lanes on N 145th St around the clock between Evanston Ave N and Linden Ave N from Monday, September 30th to Friday, October 4th to pave sections of the road.

Crews will be on-site paving from 9am to 3pm daily, and at least one westbound lane will remain closed at all times.

All vehicles will have access through the work zone; flaggers will direct traffic using an eastbound lane. Traffic exiting Fremont Ave N should expect delays up to 15 minutes.

This work is weather dependent, dates may change.

For the most up-to-date information, please check MyCommute.


