Your Voice, Your Choice: A Guide to Voting for Judges September 25, 2024
Thursday, September 19, 2024
Wednesday, September 25, 6:30-7:30pm
Hosted by the King County Library
Description: Voting for judges is an important part of our democracy. Join a panel discussion to learn what judges do and how to vote for them.
Panel includes:
- Moderator Craig Sims, trial lawyer, Schroeter, Goldmark and Bender, former Criminal Division Chief in the Seattle Attorney’s Office, former Senior King County Prosecutor, adjunct professor at Seattle University School of Law and a visiting lecturer at the University of Washington School of Law
- Washington Supreme Court Justice Mary I. Yu
- King County Superior Court Judge Karen Matson Donohue
- Retired King County District Judge (Shoreline) Marcine Anderson
