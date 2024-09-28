City of Shoreline CityLearn - Roundabouts on N 145th
Saturday, September 28, 2024
Wednesday, October 2, 2024 from 7:00pm - 8:30pm online and person
Roundabouts are coming to the 145th Corridor!
Learn more about the project and how to navigate roundabouts by vehicle, bicycle, or on foot. CityLearn is a monthly opportunity to learn about timely topics in Shoreline. Hybrid meetings are open to everyone. Participants connect directly with City Councilmembers and staff from different departments.
