City of Shoreline CityLearn - Roundabouts on N 145th

Saturday, September 28, 2024

Roundabouts being constructed on N 145th

City of Shoreline CityLearn - Roundabouts

Wednesday, October 2, 2024 from 7:00pm - 8:30pm online and person
No Registration required.

Roundabouts are coming to the 145th Corridor! 

Learn more about the project and how to navigate roundabouts by vehicle, bicycle, or on foot. CityLearn is a monthly opportunity to learn about timely topics in Shoreline. Hybrid meetings are open to everyone. Participants connect directly with City Councilmembers and staff from different departments.


