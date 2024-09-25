Richmond Beach Congregational Food Drive collects 968 pounds of food for Edmonds Food Bank

Wednesday, September 25, 2024

RBCC volunteers with food collected for the Edmonds Food Bank
Photo courtesy RBCC

A drive-through food drive at the Richmond Beach Congregational Church at 1512 NW 195th St, Shoreline, WA 98177 collected close to a thousand pounds of food on Saturday, September 21, 2024.

The food was immediately loaded in a pick up truck and transported to the Edmonds Food Bank.

Thank you to all those who contributed at the Richmond Beach Congregational Food Drive. The Edmonds Food Bank was thrilled to receive 968 lbs of of food to deliver to our neighbors!



Posted by DKH at 12:22 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  