Richmond Beach Congregational Food Drive collects 968 pounds of food for Edmonds Food Bank
Wednesday, September 25, 2024
|RBCC volunteers with food collected for the Edmonds Food Bank
Photo courtesy RBCC
A drive-through food drive at the Richmond Beach Congregational Church at 1512 NW 195th St, Shoreline, WA 98177 collected close to a thousand pounds of food on Saturday, September 21, 2024.
The food was immediately loaded in a pick up truck and transported to the Edmonds Food Bank.
Thank you to all those who contributed at the Richmond Beach Congregational Food Drive. The Edmonds Food Bank was thrilled to receive 968 lbs of of food to deliver to our neighbors!
