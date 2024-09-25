Jobs: WSDOT Hydraulics & Environmental Engineer Supervisor (TE5)

Wednesday, September 25, 2024

WSDOT
Hydraulics & Environmental Engineer Supervisor (TE5)

Shoreline, WA – Northwest Region
$95,621 – $128,620 Annually

Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is currently seeking a Hydraulics & Environmental Engineer Supervisor (Transportation Engineer 5) to lead and manage hydraulic and stormwater engineering efforts within the Northwest Region (NWR). This senior-level position is responsible for approving hydraulic reports, developing policy for hydraulics, stormwater, and ensuring compliance with state and federal environmental regulations. 

The role supervises NWR Hydraulics Engineers and provides region-wide consultation on complex hydraulic and environmental projects. Additionally, this position assists the Headquarters Hydraulic Office with specialty reports and independently prepares contracts and engineering reports. Advanced engineering knowledge and independent decision-making are essential for success in this role.

Job description and application


Posted by DKH at 1:05 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  