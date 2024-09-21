Shoreline Fire public hearing re benefit charge and revenue from property taxes
Saturday, September 21, 2024
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
TO: All owners of personal property and improvements to real property located within the geographical boundaries of Shoreline Fire Department.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Board of Commissioners of Shoreline Fire Department will hold a public hearing at the date, time and place specified below to:
- Review sources of revenue for the Department’s 2025 General Expense, General Capital, and ALS Expense, including revenue from property taxes and possible increases in property tax revenues, if any, as required by RCW 84.55.120; and
- Review and establish the Department’s benefit charge to be imposed in 2025 for the support of its legally authorized activities which will maintain or improve the services afforded in the Department as provided in RCW 52.18.060.
TIME OF HEARING: The public hearing portion of the agenda will begin at 5:00 p.m.
LOCATION: Shoreline Fire Department Station 61, 17525 Aurora Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133
To attend the meeting online please use the below information:
- Zoom link
- Meeting ID: 842 4806 6884
- Passcode: 069285
- Dial by your location: #253 215 8782
All interested persons are encouraged to attend and provide input.
Notice posted by: Beatriz Goldsmith, Executive Assistant
September 20, 2024
