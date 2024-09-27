Skandia folk dancing in October 2024

Skandia folk dancing

Friday, October 4, 7:30–10:30pm





SKANDIA FIRST FRIDAY DANCE, 7:30–10:30pm, Cedar Valley Grange, 20526 52nd Ave W, Lynnwood WA . $15; $10 for Skandia members. Judy and Jerry will teach the lovely dance Gammalvänster, from Oviken in Jämtland, Sweden. This calm and flowing dance is one that Inger and Göran Karlholm taught.





See a sample on YouTube



Here's another dance



Our beloved and respected Skandia Kapell will start off the evening with their lovely music. Led by Kris Johansson, they are known for their great music and wide variety of tunes. We are so lucky to have them play for us.





Rounding out the evening's music will be Fjellerkene! This group of lively and skilled musicians (Grace Haaland, Elise Snoey, and Mira Dickey) will share their talents on their hardingfeles. It's up to you to ask them the meaning of Fjellerkene.





Friday, October 18, 7:30–10:30pm



SKANDIA THIRD FRIDAY DANCE, 7:30–10:30pm, SKANDIA THIRD FRIDAY DANCE, 7:30–10:30pm, Cedar Valley Grange, 20526 52nd Ave W, Lynnwood, WA . $15; $10 for Skandia members. Nancy and Kelly will teach a lovely, three-part dance whose official name is Polkettering, Hambo och Bakmes från Lillhärdal.



