Skandia folk dancing in October 2024
Friday, September 27, 2024
Friday, October 4, 7:30–10:30pm
SKANDIA FIRST FRIDAY DANCE, 7:30–10:30pm, Cedar Valley Grange, 20526 52nd Ave W, Lynnwood WA. $15; $10 for Skandia members. Judy and Jerry will teach the lovely dance Gammalvänster, from Oviken in Jämtland, Sweden. This calm and flowing dance is one that Inger and Göran Karlholm taught.
See a sample on YouTube
Here's another dance
Our beloved and respected Skandia Kapell will start off the evening with their lovely music. Led by Kris Johansson, they are known for their great music and wide variety of tunes. We are so lucky to have them play for us.
Rounding out the evening's music will be Fjellerkene! This group of lively and skilled musicians (Grace Haaland, Elise Snoey, and Mira Dickey) will share their talents on their hardingfeles. It's up to you to ask them the meaning of Fjellerkene.
Friday, October 18, 7:30–10:30pm
SKANDIA THIRD FRIDAY DANCE, 7:30–10:30pm, Cedar Valley Grange, 20526 52nd Ave W, Lynnwood, WA. $15; $10 for Skandia members. Nancy and Kelly will teach a lovely, three-part dance whose official name is Polkettering, Hambo och Bakmes från Lillhärdal.
This calm dance has a wonderful feeling that comes, in part, from a soft springiness in the knees. Lillhärdal is in Härjedalen, Sweden, and the source of the dance description was from two dancers born in Lillhärdal in 1896 and 1906. (Thank you, Harry, for the dance description translation.) The dance can be danced to a polska tune from Härjedalen and some slow hambos.
See the dance here
The Paradocs, featuring Nancy Morrison and Ellen Wijsman, will open the evening dance with their unique pairing of melodies and harmonies. Who can compete with the combined skill of two doctors? Who better to follow them than Seattle Skandia Spelmanslag, one of Seattle's larger groups. They will entice us back onto the dance floor with their full sound featuring a variety of instruments. What an evening!
